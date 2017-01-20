Erase Years From Your Face With Plastic Surgery

When you take time to apply proper beauty techniques and products, it really does show. It shows that you care about proper application and that you want to look your "your best." That is very admirable. As with any other skill set, you can always add and improve. Below are some tips to help.

Have all day access to your favorite moisturizer by reusing an empty lip gloss pot or travel sized shampoo bottle and filling it with your moisturizer. This perfectly handy container can be kept anywhere, such your purse, travel bag, car or even the drawer of your work desk. A tiny drop of moisturizer to the face when your skin starts feeling dry is all you need.

If you use colors like copper and golds as your eyeshadow, you can make grays and blues come alive in your eyes. Look for mascara colors in rust, midnight blue or even those with a touch of violet. These colors can enhance the appearance of your blue eyes.

If you have overly round eyes, you can elongate them by adjusting your eyeliner application. The outer two-thirds of your lower and upper lash lines should be lined with a dark brown liner. The two lines should meet at the outer corner of each eye. Finally, apply two coats of mascara to your outer upper lashes.

If you have very narrow eyes, you can create the illusion that they are more widely opened by first using an eyelash curler to curl your top lashes. Apply a dark brown mascara to the middle lashes, then tilt the wand diagonally and apply the mascara to the outer lashes.

It is always a good idea to select a matte blush instead of a shimmer blush unless your skin is flawless. Shimmer blushes can make acne scars and bumps more visible. However, matte blushes can work to conceal blemishes and leave your skin looking flawless.

If you have dry skin, or older looking skin, you need to be exfoliating on a weekly basis. You should also do this if you are applying any kind of tanning lotion. You want to exfoliate first to get the most out of the tanning lotion you are using.

Never go to the cosmetics counter for skincare application tips while your skin is irritated, bumpy, or in especially bad shape. Applying a new cosmetic product over the irritated skin can actually make the condition much worse. Wait until the condition has improved, then make the trip and set up an appointment.

If your favorite color nail polish is getting empty and a bit tacky, add a few drops of nail polish remover to give it new life! You don't have to throw away a half empty bottle of nail lacquer, just mix in a small amount of regular remover, shake well and your old polish will work like new again.

A great way to accentuate the upper lash line and not create an overly spidery fringe is to apply a strip of the false lashes that are used for your lower lashes. Apply from corner to corner and because they are shorter than usual falsies, they will thicken the lash line and not cause excessive elongation.

If your facial skin is extra-dry, visit a beautician for a professional moisturizing treatment. This treatment is made for dry facial skin since it helps smooth and refresh it by getting rid of dead skin on the surface. The vitamins and minerals contained in the treatment will deeply moisturize your skin and improve its elasticity.

People who have fair skin and hair need a little extra tinting to bring out definition. The best is to use eyebrow tinting, this will bring out the color of your eyebrows as well as add an extra pop to your eyes. Sometimes the subtle little things can make the most difference.

If you want the skin around your eyes to look beautiful and ageless, it is crucial that you take the necessary steps to avoid premature aging. Make sure to apply an eye gel serum, or light cream every morning. Apply your eye cream after moisturizing. Make sure you select an eye cream that contains at least an SPF8 so that you will protect against sun damage and photo-aging.

Eyeshadows can be tricky for eyes over 40. Metallic, glittery shadows are beautiful, but eyelid skin develops tiny folds which are, unfortunately, accentuated by those gorgeous metallic colors. On the other hand, some matte shadows look too flat and dry, and do not flatter the eye either. Instead, look for shadows that are neither matte nor metallic: "quietly lustrous" should be the goal.

A way to keep your eye shadow from creasing, as much oil as possible must be eliminated from your eyelids. It is easy to do by using a pressed powder or and eye shadow base before applying the color. These help absorb any oils on the eyelids and keep the eye shadow from creasing.

Never spray tan without exfoliating and shaving first. Preparing your skin prior to the tan with ensure that it looks uniform and even.

For soft feet, apply lotion or Vaseline and wrap in cling wrap before going to bed. You should then put socks on your feet. You should do this at least once a week for the softest feet. This will prepare even the driest feet for summer and wearing sandals.

